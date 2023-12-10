Wooster Triway rallied over Navarre Fairless for an inspiring 73-49 victory at Wooster Triway High on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wooster Triway and Navarre Fairless faced off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Wooster Triway faced off against Massillon Tuslaw and Navarre Fairless took on Strasburg on Dec. 2 at Navarre Fairless High School.

