Hamler Patrick Henry eventually beat McComb 49-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Hamler Patrick Henry opened with a 15-14 advantage over McComb through the first quarter.

The Patriots registered a 25-20 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-30.

The Patriots held on with a 14-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 7, McComb faced off against Van Buren and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Defiance Ayersville on Dec. 8 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

