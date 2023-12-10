Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chardon NDCL 56-36 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Chardon NDCL faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chardon NDCL faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Austintown Fitch on Dec. 4 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.