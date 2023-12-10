Marietta collected a solid win over Dover in a 55-36 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Marietta High on Dec. 9.

Last season, Marietta and Dover faced off on Dec. 20, 2021 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Marietta faced off against The Plains Athens and Dover took on Millersburg West Holmes on Nov. 29 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.