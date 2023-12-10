Zanesville West Muskingum rolled past Crooksville for a comfortable 54-19 victory on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 13-0 advantage over Crooksville through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense charged in front for a 30-11 lead over the Ceramics at the half.

Zanesville West Muskingum thundered to a 46-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-5 edge.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville squared off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Crooksville took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Dec. 2 at Crooksville High School.

