Richwood North Union eventually beat Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 39-28 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Richwood North Union faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Kenton on Dec. 4 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

