Hilliard Davidson took full advantage of overtime to defeat Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Dec. 8.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Dublin Scioto and Hilliard Davidson took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 2 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.