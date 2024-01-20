OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 20, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ada claims tight victory against Dola Hardin Northern

Ada topped Dola Hardin Northern 52-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

Last time Ada and Dola Hardin Northern played in a 67-49 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Ada faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Dola Hardin Northern took on Van Buren on Jan. 13 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Alliance slips past Salem

Alliance topped Salem 56-50 in a tough tilt at Salem High on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Alliance and Salem played in a 71-43 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Salem faced off against East Liverpool and Alliance took on Massillon on Jan. 13 at Massillon Washington High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe routs Yellow Springs

Arcanum Franklin Monroe left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Yellow Springs from start to finish for a 58-31 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe darted in front of Yellow Springs 18-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Jets fought to a 34-13 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe roared to a 50-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Jets 12-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Yellow Springs took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Jan. 12 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Archbold routs Holgate

Archbold recorded a big victory over Holgate 76-55 on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Archbold opened with a 19-10 advantage over Holgate through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 38-20 advantage at half over the Tigers.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Holgate made it 55-40.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-15 edge.

Last season, Archbold and Holgate faced off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Archbold faced off against Hicksville and Holgate took on Leipsic on Jan. 13 at Leipsic High School.

Ashville Teays Valley survives for narrow win over Baltimore Liberty Union

Ashville Teays Valley topped Baltimore Liberty Union 66-60 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Baltimore Liberty Union, as it began with a 17-13 edge over Ashville Teays Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Lions would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 40-33 lead on the Vikings.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Circleville and Ashville Teays Valley took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Jan. 15 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Barnesville slips past Caldwell

Barnesville posted a narrow 43-39 win over Caldwell in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Caldwell and Barnesville faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Caldwell faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Barnesville took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Jan. 12 at Barnesville High School.

Belmont Union claims victory against Rayland Buckeye Local

Belmont Union handed Rayland Buckeye Local a tough 71-52 loss on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Belmont Union and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Belmont Union faced off against Bellaire and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Toronto on Jan. 12 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Beloit West Branch tops Minerva

Beloit West Branch notched a win against Minerva 73-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last time Beloit West Branch and Minerva played in a 52-41 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Beloit West Branch faced off against Columbiana and Minerva took on Malvern on Jan. 16 at Minerva High School.

Berlin Hiland dominates Haviland Wayne Trace

Berlin Hiland’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Haviland Wayne Trace 66-38 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Berlin Hiland faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 13 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Bethel-Tate slips past Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Bethel-Tate finally found a way to top Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian 44-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Lockland and Bethel-Tate took on Blanchester on Jan. 12 at Bethel-Tate High School.

Bloomdale Elmwood overwhelms Kansas Lakota

Bloomdale Elmwood left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Kansas Lakota from start to finish for a 72-48 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Kansas Lakota faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Bloomdale Elmwood took on McComb on Jan. 12 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Bluffton escapes Findlay Liberty-Benton in thin win

Bluffton finally found a way to top Findlay Liberty-Benton 63-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Bluffton played in a 47-30 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Harrod Allen East and Bluffton took on Fort Jennings on Jan. 13 at Fort Jennings High School.

Botkins escapes close call with New Bremen

Botkins posted a narrow 47-42 win over New Bremen in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, New Bremen and Botkins squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Botkins faced off against Rockford Parkway and New Bremen took on Arcanum on Jan. 13 at New Bremen High School.

Brookville overwhelms Lewisburg Tri-County North

Brookville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lewisburg Tri-County North 67-29 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Brookville took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Jan. 13 at Brookville High School.

Bryan earns stressful win over Van Wert

Bryan posted a narrow 49-40 win over Van Wert in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Bryan opened with an 18-4 advantage over Van Wert through the first quarter.

The Cougars stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 29-16.

Bryan darted to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars narrowed the gap 16-11 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Van Wert and Bryan played in a 68-44 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Bryan faced off against Archbold and Van Wert took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Jan. 13 at Van Wert High School.

Burton Berkshire overwhelms Southington Chalker

Burton Berkshire left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Southington Chalker from start to finish for a 79-44 victory on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Southington Chalker faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire took on Independence on Jan. 14 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Bloom-Carroll takes down Lancaster Fairfield Union

Bloom-Carroll controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-21 win against Lancaster Fairfield Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Bloom-Carroll jumped in front of Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 30-4 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Bloom-Carroll jumped to a 50-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-5 edge.

Last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll played in a 66-37 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Circleville Logan Elm on Jan. 12 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Carrollton overcomes Alliance Marlington in seat-squirming affair

Carrollton topped Alliance Marlington 68-62 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

Last time Carrollton and Alliance Marlington played in a 45-35 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Alliance Marlington faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Carrollton took on Steubenville on Jan. 16 at Carrollton High School.

Centerville scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Springfield

An early dose of momentum helped Centerville to an 81-60 runaway past Springfield at Springfield High on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Centerville and Springfield squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Springfield faced off against Dayton Marshall and Centerville took on Cleveland St Ignatius on Jan. 13 at Centerville High School.

Centerville slips past Cincinnati St. Ursula

Centerville topped Cincinnati St. Ursula 50-46 in a tough tilt on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Jan. 13, Centerville squared off with Cleveland St Ignatius in a basketball game.

Chillicothe Huntington earns solid win over Portsmouth Clay

Chillicothe Huntington grabbed a 53-39 victory at the expense of Portsmouth Clay in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Chillicothe Huntington and Portsmouth Clay played in a 71-41 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Portsmouth Clay faced off against West Union and Chillicothe Huntington took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Jan. 13 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Cincinnati Madeira denies Cincinnati Indian Hill’s challenge

Cincinnati Madeira collected a solid win over Cincinnati Indian Hill in a 53-42 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Last time Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Madeira played in a 38-35 game on Feb. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier and Cincinnati Madeira took on Batavia on Jan. 13 at Batavia High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier grinds out close victory over West Chester Lakota West

Cincinnati St. Xavier topped West Chester Lakota West 52-45 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Pickerington North and West Chester Lakota West took on Hamilton on Jan. 12 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming darts by Dayton Oakwood

Cincinnati Wyoming controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-40 win against Dayton Oakwood on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Dayton Oakwood and Cincinnati Wyoming played in a 57-55 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Urbana.

Circleville dominates Amanda-Clearcreek

Circleville earned a convincing 73-50 win over Amanda-Clearcreek in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

Last time Circleville and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 67-52 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Jan. 12 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Columbiana escapes close call with Hanoverton United

Columbiana posted a narrow 64-58 win over Hanoverton United for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hanoverton United High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Columbiana and Hanoverton United squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Hanoverton United faced off against Leetonia and Columbiana took on Beloit West Branch on Jan. 16 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Columbiana Heartland delivers statement win over Leetonia

Columbiana Heartland earned a convincing 74-38 win over Leetonia in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

Last time Columbiana Heartland and Leetonia played in a 53-18 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Leetonia faced off against Hanoverton United and Columbiana Heartland took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Jan. 15 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Pickerington Central comes up short in matchup with Columbus Africentric

Columbus Africentric pushed past Pickerington Central for a 72-57 win on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Columbus Africentric faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Columbus Africentric.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Pickerington Central faced off against Parkersburg South and Columbus Africentric took on Columbus Eastmoor on Jan. 16 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Columbus Bishop Watterson defeats Wadsworth

Columbus Bishop Watterson handled Wadsworth 73-49 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Marysville.

Columbus Grove edges past Kalida in tough test

Columbus Grove posted a narrow 44-41 win over Kalida in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

Last time Kalida and Columbus Grove played in a 62-45 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Kalida faced off against Defiance Tinora and Columbus Grove took on Leipsic on Jan. 12 at Leipsic High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley overcomes Canton South in seat-squirming affair

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley posted a narrow 58-53 win over Canton South for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton South High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley and Canton South squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Canton South faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley took on Massillon Tuslaw on Jan. 5 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

Dayton West Carrollton barely beats Piqua

Dayton West Carrollton posted a narrow 53-45 win over Piqua on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Piqua and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Piqua faced off against Xenia and Dayton West Carrollton took on West Chester Lakota West on Jan. 6 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

Defiance exhales after close call with Sherwood Fairview

Defiance finally found a way to top Sherwood Fairview 45-37 on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sherwood Fairview, as it began with a 9-6 edge over Defiance through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting moved in front for a 17-16 lead over the Apaches at the intermission.

Defiance jumped to a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 11-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Defiance and Sherwood Fairview squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Delta and Defiance took on Wauseon on Jan. 13 at Wauseon High School.

Delphos Jefferson exhales after close call with Paulding

Delphos Jefferson posted a narrow 33-32 win over Paulding for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Ottoville and Paulding took on Liberty Center on Jan. 13 at Liberty Center High School.

Delphos St. John’s holds off Pandora-Gilboa

Delphos St. John’s posted a narrow 57-48 win over Pandora-Gilboa in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Delphos St. John’s opened with a 13-8 advantage over Pandora-Gilboa through the first quarter.

The Blue Jays opened a modest 31-22 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Pandora-Gilboa climbed back to within 41-33.

The Blue Jays held on with a 16-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delphos St John’s and Pandora-Gilboa faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Ottoville and Delphos St John’s took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 14 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Delta sprints past Fayette

Delta grabbed a 45-26 victory at the expense of Fayette during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Last time Delta and Fayette played in a 43-23 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Fayette faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Delta took on Metamora Evergreen on Jan. 11 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Fostoria thwarts Bascom Hopewell-Loudon’s quest

Fostoria handed Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a tough 66-56 loss on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Fostoria and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Gibsonburg and Fostoria took on Oak Harbor on Jan. 6 at Oak Harbor High School.

Whitehall-Yearling comes up short in matchup with Gahanna Columbus

Gahanna Columbus collected a solid win over Whitehall-Yearling in a 63-53 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Whitehall-Yearling and Gahanna Columbus played in a 47-35 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Gahanna Columbus faced off against Delaware Berlin and Whitehall-Yearling took on Worthington Christian on Jan. 6 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Garfield Heights sprints past Reynoldsburg

Garfield Heights knocked off Reynoldsburg 74-59 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Reynoldsburg faced off against Orlando Oak Ridge.

Genoa bests Bowling Green Otsego

It was a tough night for Bowling Green Otsego which was overmatched by Genoa in this 62-25 verdict.

Genoa opened with a 14-4 advantage over Bowling Green Otsego through the first quarter.

The Comets fought to a 29-11 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Genoa jumped to a 50-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Comets held on with a 12-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Genoa and Bowling Green Otsego faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Otsego High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Genoa faced off against Swanton and Bowling Green Otsego took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Jan. 9 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry darts by Leipsic

Hamler Patrick Henry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Leipsic 68-42 Saturday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Leipsic faced off against Holgate and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Swanton on Jan. 11 at Swanton High School.

Harrison grinds out close victory over St. Leon East Central

Harrison finally found a way to top St. Leon East Central 52-48 on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Harrison and St Leon East Central faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at St Leon East Central High School.

Recently on Jan. 13, Harrison squared off with Cincinnati Anderson in a basketball game.

Troutdale Open Door Christian comes up short in matchup with Hartville Lake Center

Hartville Lake Center eventually beat Troutdale Open Door Christian 77-65 in an Oregon boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 16, Hartville Lake Center squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game.

Hilliard Davidson escapes close call with Washington Court House Miami Trace

Hilliard Davidson posted a narrow 61-54 win over Washington Court House Miami Trace for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hilliard Davidson High on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Chillicothe on Jan. 9 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Holland Springfield outlasts Toledo Bowsher in overtime classic

Holland Springfield used overtime to slip past Toledo Bowsher 60-58 on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Holland Springfield faced off against McDonald.

Jackson Center carves slim margin over Wapakoneta

Jackson Center finally found a way to top Wapakoneta 40-33 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Jackson Center High on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Jackson Center faced off against New Knoxville and Wapakoneta took on Van Wert on Jan. 12 at Wapakoneta High School.

Kirtland denies Willoughby Andrews Osborne’s challenge

Kirtland grabbed a 59-49 victory at the expense of Willoughby Andrews Osborne for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne started on steady ground by forging a 19-12 lead over Kirtland at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Phoenix controlled the pace, taking a 32-22 lead into halftime.

Kirtland broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 39-34 lead over Willoughby Andrews Osborne.

The Hornets held on with a 20-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Kirtland faced off against Eastlake North.

Lewis Center Olentangy rides to cruise-control win over Creston Norwayne

Lewis Center Olentangy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 84-58 win over Creston Norwayne in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Lewis Center Olentangy moved in front of Creston Norwayne 19-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves fought to a 36-22 halftime margin at the Bobcats’ expense.

Lewis Center Olentangy stormed to a 59-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves held on with a 25-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Cleveland Hayes.

Columbus Walnut Ridge comes up short in matchup with Lewis Center Orange

Lewis Center Orange pushed past Columbus Walnut Ridge for a 66-48 win on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewis Center Orange and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Lewis Center Orange took on Grove City on Jan. 13 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Lexington overcomes deficit and Mansfield

Lexington rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Mansfield 83-56 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Lexington faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Mansfield took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 5 at New Philadelphia High School.

Lima Central Catholic outlasts Elida

Lima Central Catholic knocked off Elida 61-50 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Last time Lima Central Catholic and Elida played in a 56-46 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Elida faced off against Lima Bath and Lima Central Catholic took on Delphos St John’s on Jan. 14 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Louisville overwhelms Youngstown Boardman

It was a tough night for Youngstown Boardman which was overmatched by Louisville in this 80-51 verdict.

Last season, Louisville and Youngstown Boardman faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Warren Howland and Louisville took on Peninsula Woodridge on Jan. 13 at Louisville High School.

McDermott Northwest narrowly defeats Frankfort Adena

McDermott Northwest collected a solid win over Frankfort Adena in a 55-39 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with McDermott Northwest and Frankfort Adena settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.

The Mohawks fought to a 25-21 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

McDermott Northwest jumped to a 43-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mohawks and the Warriors each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Frankfort Adena faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McDermott Northwest faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Frankfort Adena took on Williamsport Westfall on Jan. 13 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Metamora Evergreen denies Pettisville’s challenge

Metamora Evergreen collected a solid win over Pettisville in a 56-40 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Pettisville and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Pettisville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Rossford and Pettisville took on Pioneer North Central on Jan. 11 at Pettisville High School.

Mineral Ridge barely beats Niles

Mineral Ridge finally found a way to top Niles 61-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Last season, Niles and Mineral Ridge faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Niles faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Mineral Ridge took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Jan. 16 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Minster carves slim margin over Fort Loramie

Minster posted a narrow 44-35 win over Fort Loramie in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Minster squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Fort Loramie faced off against Sycamore Mohawk and Minster took on Toledo Christian on Jan. 14 at Minster High School.

Montpelier survives for narrow win over Edgerton

Montpelier posted a narrow 51-42 win over Edgerton for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Montpelier High on Jan. 20.

Edgerton started on steady ground by forging a 13-8 lead over Montpelier at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-17 lead at intermission.

Montpelier broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-37 lead over Edgerton.

The Locomotives got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-5 edge.

Last season, Edgerton and Montpelier faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Montpelier faced off against Holgate and Edgerton took on Antwerp on Jan. 15 at Edgerton High School.

Mt. Vernon scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Mansfield Madison

Mt. Vernon left no doubt in recording a 60-45 win over Mansfield Madison in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 27-11 lead over Mansfield Madison.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 38-19 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Mt. Vernon jumped to a 52-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams closed the lead with a 16-8 margin in the final quarter.

Last time Mansfield Madison and Mt Vernon played in a 59-47 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 12, Mt Vernon squared off with New Philadelphia in a basketball game.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont posts win at Morral Ridgedale’s expense

Mt. Victory Ridgemont handed Morral Ridgedale a tough 77-61 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Sycamore Mohawk and Morral Ridgedale took on Bucyrus on Jan. 13 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

New Albany overpowers Columbus Independence in thorough fashion

New Albany earned a convincing 87-41 win over Columbus Independence for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Independence High on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus South and New Albany took on Heath on Jan. 15 at Heath High School.

New Lexington holds off Dresden Tri-Valley

New Lexington finally found a way to top Dresden Tri-Valley 53-50 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, New Lexington and Dresden Tri-Valley fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 27-25 advantage at halftime over the Scotties.

Dresden Tri-Valley took the lead 42-35 to start the fourth quarter.

The Scotties had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Panthers won the session and the game with an 18-8 performance.

Last season, New Lexington and Dresden Tri-Valley squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan and New Lexington took on KIPP Columbus on Jan. 13 at KIPP Columbus.

New Madison Tri-Village delivers statement win over Smithville

New Madison Tri-Village rolled past Smithville for a comfortable 74-45 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Smithville High on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 14, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local.

New Philadelphia routs Millersburg West Holmes

New Philadelphia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Millersburg West Holmes 51-25 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 14, New Philadelphia faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Millersburg West Holmes took on Carrollton on Jan. 14 at Carrollton High School.

Newark Licking Valley survives for narrow win over Columbus Horizon

Newark Licking Valley finally found a way to top Columbus Horizon 65-63 at Newark Licking Valley High on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Granville and Columbus Horizon took on Louisville Collegiate on Jan. 15 at Louisville Collegiate High School.

Ontario carves slim margin over Bellville Clear Fork

Ontario posted a narrow 67-59 win over Bellville Clear Fork on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Ontario faced off against Marengo Highland and Bellville Clear Fork took on Caledonia River Valley on Jan. 12 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf exhales after close call with Lima

Ottawa-Glandorf posted a narrow 51-48 win over Lima in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Lima started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans’ shooting darted in front for a 24-19 lead over the Spartans at the half.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Lima made it 37-33.

The Spartans closed the lead with a 15-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lima and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Lima High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Findlay and Lima took on Pickerington Central on Jan. 14 at Pickerington High School Central.

Pioneer North Central survives for narrow win over Hicksville

Pioneer North Central posted a narrow 47-44 win over Hicksville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Pioneer North Central darted in front of Hicksville 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 32-17 advantage at halftime over the Aces.

Pioneer North Central steamrolled to a 40-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Aces’ 21-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Hicksville squared off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Hicksville faced off against Archbold and Pioneer North Central took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Jan. 15 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

Poland Seminary dominates Girard

Poland Seminary dominated Girard 47-26 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Girard faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Poland Seminary faced off against Hubbard and Girard took on Niles on Jan. 12 at Girard High School.

Powell Liberty earns solid win over Pittsburgh Imani Christian

Powell Liberty eventually beat Pittsburgh Imani Christian 81-64 in a Pennsylvania boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Powell Liberty faced off against Hilliard Bradley.

Riverview Gabriel Richard tops Toledo Central Catholic

Riverview Gabriel Richard knocked off Toledo Central Catholic 63-46 during this Michigan boys high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Perrysburg.

Russia overpowers Casstown Miami East in thorough fashion

Russia dismissed Casstown Miami East by a 65-44 count on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Casstown Miami East faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Russia took on Antwerp on Jan. 14 at Russia High School.

Sidney Lehman tacks win on Tipp City Bethel

It was a tough night for Tipp City Bethel which was overmatched by Sidney Lehman in this 43-21 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Sidney Lehman faced off against Houston and Tipp City Bethel took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Jan. 13 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Spencerville overwhelms Arlington

Spencerville dominated Arlington 63-40 on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Spencerville and Arlington faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Arlington faced off against Anna and Spencerville took on Lima Bath on Jan. 13 at Lima Bath High School.

St. Henry prevails over Ottoville

St. Henry handled Ottoville 72-48 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Ottoville and St Henry played in a 43-41 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, St Henry faced off against Versailles and Ottoville took on Pandora-Gilboa on Jan. 13 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Coldwater comes up short in matchup with St. Marys

St. Marys knocked off Coldwater 64-50 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, St Marys and Coldwater squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, St Marys faced off against Dublin Jerome and Coldwater took on Celina on Jan. 13 at Celina High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss New Cumberland Oak Glen

An early dose of momentum helped Steubenville Catholic Central to a 66-47 runaway past New Cumberland Oak Glen in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Steubenville Catholic Central and New Cumberland Oak Glen played in a 59-52 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Toronto and New Cumberland Oak Glen took on East Liverpool on Jan. 12 at New Cumberland Oak Glen High School.

Sulphur Oklahoma School For The Deaf edges past Columbus Ohio Deaf in tough test

Sulphur Oklahoma School For The Deaf topped Columbus Ohio Deaf 55-52 in a tough tilt in Oklahoma boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Sycamore Mohawk squeezes past Carey

Sycamore Mohawk topped Carey 47-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Last season, Carey and Sycamore Mohawk squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Sycamore Mohawk faced off against Fort Loramie and Carey took on Upper Sandusky on Jan. 12 at Upper Sandusky High School.

Thornville Sheridan earns solid win over Zanesville West Muskingum

Thornville Sheridan handed Zanesville West Muskingum a tough 62-43 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Thornville Sheridan squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Thornville Sheridan took on Johnstown on Jan. 15 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Tipp City Bethel takes down Greenville

Tipp City Bethel recorded a big victory over Greenville 58-36 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Tipp City Bethel and Greenville fashioned a 12-12 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bees registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Green Wave.

Tipp City Bethel roared to a 40-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bees held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Greenville faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Tipp City Bethel took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Jan. 13 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Tipp City Tippecanoe holds off Springfield Shawnee

Tipp City Tippecanoe topped Springfield Shawnee 46-39 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave Tipp City Tippecanoe a 13-9 lead over Springfield Shawnee.

The Red Devils fought to a 27-20 intermission margin at the Braves’ expense.

Springfield Shawnee clawed to within 34-29 through the third quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Greenville and Springfield Shawnee took on St Paris Graham on Jan. 12 at St Paris Graham High School.

Toledo Christian delivers statement win over Dalton

Toledo Christian left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Dalton from start to finish for a 70-39 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 14, Toledo Christian squared off with Minster in a basketball game.

Covington comes up short in matchup with Versailles

Versailles pushed past Covington for a 59-43 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Versailles faced off against St Henry and Covington took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 12 at Casstown Miami East High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood prevails over Richmond Edison

West Lafayette Ridgewood dominated Richmond Edison 50-16 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Richmond Edison squared off on Feb. 19, 2022 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Richmond Edison faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Jan. 12 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Wheelersburg survives for narrow win over Bellbrook

Wheelersburg posted a narrow 60-58 win over Bellbrook in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Wheelersburg faced off against Russell and Bellbrook took on Hamilton Ross on Jan. 12 at Bellbrook High School.

Willoughby Cornerstone edges past Rocky River Lutheran West in tough test

Willoughby Cornerstone posted a narrow 51-46 win over Rocky River Lutheran West for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Willoughby Cornerstone on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave Willoughby Cornerstone a 27-14 lead over Rocky River Lutheran West.

The Patriots registered a 29-14 advantage at halftime over the Longhorns.

Rocky River Lutheran West trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 46-33.

The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-5 in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 14, Rocky River Lutheran West squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a basketball game.

Wooster Triway claims tight victory against Lewistown Indian Lake

Wooster Triway finally found a way to top Lewistown Indian Lake 77-72 on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against West Liberty-Salem.

Youngstown Urban Scholars overcomes Salineville Southern

Youngstown Urban Scholars handed Salineville Southern a tough 56-44 loss at Salineville Southern Local High on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Salineville Southern faced off against Columbiana and Youngstown Urban Scholars took on East Palestine on Jan. 16 at East Palestine High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian escapes Brookfield in thin win

Youngstown Valley Christian finally found a way to top Brookfield 60-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Brookfield faced off against Newton Falls and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Columbiana Heartland on Jan. 15 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dominates Sugar Grove Berne Union in convincing showing

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dismissed Sugar Grove Berne Union by a 62-25 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest.

