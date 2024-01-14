Pandora-Gilboa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-40 win over Ottoville in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Pandora-Gilboa a 15-8 lead over Ottoville.

The Rockets’ offense thundered in front for a 39-15 lead over the Big Green at the half.

Pandora-Gilboa steamrolled to a 53-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Green narrowed the gap 12-10 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Ottoville and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 52-35 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Miller City and Ottoville took on Minster on Jan. 6 at Minster High School.

