Archbold’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hicksville 57-36 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 13-10 lead over Hicksville.

The Blue Streaks fought to a 28-18 halftime margin at the Aces’ expense.

Archbold stormed to a 43-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

Last season, Archbold and Hicksville faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Archbold faced off against Toledo Waite.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.