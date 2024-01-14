Wintersville Indian Creek took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Richmond Edison 55-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and Richmond Edison faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Richmond Edison faced off against Bridgeport and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Belmont Union Local on Jan. 5 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

