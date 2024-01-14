Burton Berkshire dented the scoreboard first, but Independence responded to earn a 53-38 decision for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Burton Berkshire High on Jan. 14.

Burton Berkshire started on steady ground by forging a 21-16 lead over Independence at the end of the first quarter.

The Badgers moved ahead by earning a 29-26 advantage over the Blue Devils at the end of the second quarter.

Independence broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 39-33 lead over Burton Berkshire.

The Blue Devils held on with a 14-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Independence faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Burton Berkshire faced off against Middlefield Cardinal.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.