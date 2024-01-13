Bascom Hopewell-Loudon grabbed a 64-47 victory at the expense of Gibsonburg in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Jan. 6 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.