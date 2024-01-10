Toronto scored early and often to roll over Steubenville Catholic Central 57-26 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Toronto opened with a 12-7 advantage over Steubenville Catholic Central through the first quarter.

The Red Knights opened a small 27-14 gap over the Crusaders at halftime.

Toronto roared to a 42-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Knights held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toronto faced off against Steubenville and Steubenville Catholic Central took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Jan. 5 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

