Riding a wave of production, Ashville Teays Valley surfed over Baltimore Liberty Union 64-45 at Baltimore Liberty Union High on February 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Ashville Teays Valley moved in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 18-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Vikings opened a lopsided 35-19 gap over the Lions at the intermission.
Ashville Teays Valley pulled to a 52-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Lions 12-11 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on January 11, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 4, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township . Click here for a recap. Ashville Teays Valley took on Circleville on February 4 at Ashville Teays Valley High School. For results, click here.
