Swanton posted a narrow 42-39 win over Hamler Patrick Henry in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 11.

Swanton opened with a 12-7 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry through the first quarter.

The Patriots showed some mettle by fighting back to an 18-14 halftime margin.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Swanton and Hamler Patrick Henry locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Swanton faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Swanton faced off against Leipsic and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Defiance Tinora on Jan. 6 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.