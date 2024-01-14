Chillicothe Zane Trace eventually beat Chillicothe Huntington 62-47 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Chillicothe Huntington took on Piketon on Jan. 5 at Piketon High School.

