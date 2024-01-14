Granville collected a solid win over Newark Licking Valley in a 50-39 verdict on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Newark Licking Valley and Granville faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Granville faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Licking Valley took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Jan. 6 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.