Gahanna Lincoln eventually beat Lexington 56-46 on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lexington started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Gahanna Lincoln at the end of the first quarter.

The Minutemen proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-25 advantage over the Golden Lions at the half.

Gahanna Lincoln broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-40 lead over Lexington.

The Golden Lions held on with a 15-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Grove City and Lexington took on Mt Vernon on Jan. 9 at Lexington High School.

