Archbold eventually beat Bryan 49-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Bryan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-11 advantage over Archbold as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Streaks kept a 26-23 half margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Archbold jumped to a 36-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last time Archbold and Bryan played in a 43-40 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Archbold faced off against Toledo Waite and Bryan took on Rossford on Dec. 30 at Bryan High School.

