New Lexington notched a win against KIPP Columbus 50-36 at Kipp Columbus on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 10-8 lead over KIPP Columbus.

The Panthers fought to a 21-16 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

New Lexington jumped to a 31-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-13 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and KIPP Columbus squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, KIPP Columbus faced off against Cristo Rey Columbus and New Lexington took on McConnelsville Morgan on Jan. 5 at New Lexington High School.

