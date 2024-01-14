Frankfort Adena controlled the action to earn an impressive 79-52 win against Williamsport Westfall in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Frankfort Adena opened with a 19-7 advantage over Williamsport Westfall through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 45-17 half margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Frankfort Adena thundered to a 64-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 18-15 in the final quarter.

Last time Williamsport Westfall and Frankfort Adena played in a 43-42 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Frankfort Adena faced off against Hillsboro and Williamsport Westfall took on London Madison-Plains on Jan. 6 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

