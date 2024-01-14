New Madison Tri-Village collected a solid win over Maria Stein Marion Local in a 52-40 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Maria Stein Marion Local High on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 9-7 lead over Maria Stein Marion Local.

The Patriots registered a 22-17 advantage at half over the Flyers.

New Madison Tri-Village moved to a 37-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-10 edge.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Maria Stein Marion Local faced off on March 2, 2023 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Botkins and New Madison Tri-Village took on Dayton Belmont on Jan. 6 at Dayton Belmont High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.