Sycamore Mohawk dominated Fort Loramie 45-21 at Fort Loramie High on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Sycamore Mohawk a 14-5 lead over Fort Loramie.

The Warriors’ shooting darted in front for a 19-8 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Sycamore Mohawk charged to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

Recently on Jan. 9, Fort Loramie squared off with Houston in a basketball game.

