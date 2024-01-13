Xenia Legacy Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-34 win against Yellow Springs on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 26-9 advantage over Yellow Springs through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense charged in front for a 42-15 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian charged to a 58-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Yellow Springs faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Yellow Springs took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Jan. 5 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

