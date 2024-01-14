Russia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-36 win over Antwerp in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Russia a 13-7 lead over Antwerp.

The Raiders fought to a 33-14 intermission margin at the Archers’ expense.

Russia thundered to a 53-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Russia faced off against New Bremen and Antwerp took on Convoy Crestview on Jan. 6 at Antwerp High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.