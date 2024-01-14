Xenia Legacy Christian eventually beat Tipp City Bethel 66-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 21-8 advantage over Tipp City Bethel through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense charged in front for a 41-19 lead over the Bees at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian breathed fire to a 56-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 22-10 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Tipp City Bethel took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 5 at Casstown Miami East High School.

