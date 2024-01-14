Lewis Center Orange posted a narrow 45-43 win over Grove City in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Lewis Center Orange and Grove City played in a 64-54 game on March 1, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lewis Center Orange faced off against Upper Arlington and Grove City took on Pickerington North on Jan. 5 at Grove City High School.

