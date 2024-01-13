Baltimore Liberty Union finally found a way to top Circleville 60-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Baltimore Liberty Union jumped in front of Circleville 22-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 35-24 at the intermission.

Circleville battled back to make it 44-36 in the third quarter.

The Tigers narrowed the gap 20-16 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Circleville and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Circleville took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Jan. 6 at Circleville High School.

