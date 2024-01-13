Arcanum Franklin Monroe dominated Lewisburg Tri-County North 67-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe opened with a 15-7 advantage over Lewisburg Tri-County North through the first quarter.

The Jets’ shooting stormed in front for a 34-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe charged to a 50-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets held on with a 17-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Dec. 29 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.