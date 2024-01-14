Wauseon posted a narrow 41-40 win over Defiance in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Wauseon opened with an 8-4 advantage over Defiance through the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked an 18-18 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Wauseon and Defiance locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-5 edge.

Last time Defiance and Wauseon played in a 61-38 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Wauseon faced off against Paulding and Defiance took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 6 at Defiance High School.

