Springfield Shawnee dominated St. Paris Graham 66-32 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee a 14-8 lead over St. Paris Graham.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Falcons inched back to a 23-21 deficit.

Springfield Shawnee pulled to a 48-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves held on with an 18-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Springfield Shawnee and St Paris Graham played in a 45-40 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, St Paris Graham faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Shawnee took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 6 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

