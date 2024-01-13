New Philadelphia eventually beat Mt. Vernon 43-28 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-2 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Quakers fought to a 29-8 half margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Mt. Vernon fought back in the third quarter to make it 31-18.

The Quakers held on with a 12-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Mt Vernon squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Philadelphia faced off against Zanesville and Mt Vernon took on Newark on Jan. 6 at Newark High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.