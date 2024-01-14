Findlay finally found a way to top Ottawa-Glandorf 49-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

Ottawa-Glandorf showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over Findlay as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Titans with a 22-18 lead over the Trojans heading into the second quarter.

Findlay broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Trojans held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Findlay faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Findlay faced off against Sylvania Southview and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Liberty Center on Jan. 6 at Liberty Center High School.

