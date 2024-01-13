Belmont Union Local’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bellaire 76-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 25-11 advantage over Bellaire through the first quarter.

The Jets opened a huge 46-26 gap over the Big Reds at the half.

Belmont Union Local jumped to a 69-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Big Reds’ 15-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Bellaire and Belmont Union Local played in a 74-69 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bellaire faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Belmont Union Local took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Jan. 5 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

