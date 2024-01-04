OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 4, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Andover Pymatuning Valley takes down Vienna Mathews

Andover Pymatuning Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-21 win over Vienna Mathews at Vienna Mathews High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Vienna Mathews and Andover Pymatuning Valley played in a 60-54 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Vienna Mathews faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Geneva on Dec. 27 at Geneva High School.

Antwerp pockets slim win over Paulding

Antwerp finally found a way to top Paulding 35-32 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Paulding and Antwerp squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Paulding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Antwerp faced off against Edgerton and Paulding took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 21 at Paulding High School.

Arcadia secures a win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Arcadia eventually beat Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44-33 on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Arcadia and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Arcadia faced off against Old Fort and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Sycamore Mohawk on Dec. 28 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Ashland Fairview tops Portsmouth Scioto Christian

Ashland Fairview eventually beat Portsmouth Scioto Christian 40-25 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ashland Fairview faced off against Chesapeake.

Batavia earns solid win over Fayetteville-Perry

Batavia eventually beat Fayetteville-Perry 67-51 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Fayetteville-Perry faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Batavia took on Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 22 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Belmont Union Local dominates Bellaire

Belmont Union Local handled Bellaire 51-28 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 15-3 advantage over Bellaire through the first quarter.

The Big Reds battled back to make it 26-15 at halftime.

Belmont Union Local darted to a 37-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets held on with a 14-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Belmont Union Local and Bellaire played in a 71-30 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Belmont Union Local faced off against St. Clairsville and Bellaire took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 28 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Bluffton sprints past Ada

Bluffton handed Ada a tough 40-30 loss at Ada High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Bluffton and Ada played in a 55-43 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 28, Bluffton squared off with Kenton in a basketball game.

Botkins escapes Anna in thin win

Botkins finally found a way to top Anna 36-32 at Anna High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Anna and Botkins faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Anna faced off against Casstown Miami East and Botkins took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 30 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Bowling Green survives for narrow win over Portsmouth Clay

Bowling Green posted a narrow 36-34 win over Portsmouth Clay for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Bowling Green faced off against Millbury Lake and Portsmouth Clay took on Corning Miller on Dec. 28 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Bowling Green survives for narrow win over Oregon Clay

Bowling Green posted a narrow 36-34 win over Oregon Clay on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Oregon Clay faced off against Oak Harbor and Bowling Green took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 28 at Bowling Green High School.

Bristolville Bristol dominates Fairport Harbor Fairport

Bristolville Bristol dominated Fairport Harbor Fairport 62-18 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Beachwood Mizrachi and Bristolville Bristol took on Burton Berkshire on Dec. 30 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Brookfield slips past Newton Falls

Brookfield finally found a way to top Newton Falls 39-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last time Brookfield and Newton Falls played in a 56-37 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Brookfield faced off against Warren Champion and Newton Falls took on Lowellville on Dec. 30 at Newton Falls High School.

Caldwell denies Matamoras Frontier’s challenge

Caldwell pushed past Matamoras Frontier for a 51-40 win at Matamoras Frontier High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Matamoras Frontier and Caldwell faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Caldwell High School.

Recently on Dec. 28, Matamoras Frontier squared off with St Marys in a basketball game.

Camden Preble Shawnee slips past New Paris National Trail

Camden Preble Shawnee topped New Paris National Trail 23-21 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Paris National Trail High on Jan. 4.

Last time Camden Preble Shawnee and New Paris National Trail played in a 55-19 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, New Paris National Trail faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley.

Canfield South Range escapes Poland Seminary in thin win

Canfield South Range posted a narrow 45-41 win over Poland Seminary on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Canfield South Range faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Canfield South Range faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Poland Seminary took on Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 21 at Poland Seminary High School.

Super start fuels Carlisle’s victory over Brookville

Carlisle raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 43-31 win over Brookville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Brookville and Carlisle faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Carlisle faced off against Franklin and Brookville took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Dec. 28 at Brookville High School.

Chesapeake crushes Ironton Rock Hill

Chesapeake recorded a big victory over Ironton Rock Hill 50-24 at Chesapeake High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Chesapeake faced off against Ashland Fairview and Ironton Rock Hill took on Ravenswood on Dec. 30 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Cincinnati Mariemont darts by Blanchester

Cincinnati Mariemont dominated Blanchester 60-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Blanchester faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Williamsburg on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy overpowers Trotwood-Madison in thorough fashion

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Trotwood-Madison 55-29 Thursday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Recently on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Mt Healthy squared off with Cincinnati West Clermont in a basketball game.

Cincinnati West Clermont slips past Milford

Cincinnati West Clermont finally found a way to top Milford 60-52 at Cincinnati West Clermont High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati West Clermont and Milford faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Milford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Milford took on Harrison on Dec. 23 at Milford High School.

Coldwater overcomes New Knoxville

Coldwater knocked off New Knoxville 53-37 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

Last season, Coldwater and New Knoxville faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Coldwater faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and New Knoxville took on Van Buren on Dec. 28 at New Knoxville High School.

Columbiana overpowers Leetonia in thorough fashion

Columbiana rolled past Leetonia for a comfortable 57-8 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Columbiana and Leetonia faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Leetonia faced off against Mineral Ridge.

Columbiana Crestview darts by Garrettsville Garfield

Columbiana Crestview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-8 win over Garrettsville Garfield during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Struthers and Columbiana Crestview took on Warren Champion on Dec. 28 at Warren Champion High School.

Columbus girls secures a win over Grove City Christian

Columbus girls pushed past Grove City Christian for a 31-18 win on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Columbus Girls faced off against London Madison-Plains.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales secures a win over Columbus Bishop Hartley

Columbus St. Francis DeSales grabbed a 47-32 victory at the expense of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Elyria Catholic in a basketball game.

Convoy Crestview narrowly defeats Columbus Grove

Convoy Crestview collected a solid win over Columbus Grove in a 52-39 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Columbus Grove squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Convoy Crestview faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Grove took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 27 at Columbus Grove High School.

Cortland Maplewood tops Windham

Cortland Maplewood handed Windham a tough 57-46 loss on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Windham and Cortland Maplewood played in a 37-30 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Niles and Windham took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 21 at Windham High School.

Covington delivers statement win over Troy Christian

Covington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-25 win over Troy Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Covington and Troy Christian squared off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Troy Christian High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Covington squared off with Arcanum in a basketball game.

Crown City South Gallia routs McDermott Northwest

Crown City South Gallia rolled past McDermott Northwest for a comfortable 67-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Crown City South Gallia opened with an 18-14 advantage over McDermott Northwest through the first quarter.

The Rebels registered a 38-17 advantage at intermission over the Mohawks.

Crown City South Gallia steamrolled to a 56-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-2 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Waterford and McDermott Northwest took on Waverly on Dec. 21 at Waverly High School.

Dayton Marshall overwhelms Dayton Stivers

Dayton Marshall raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-23 win over Dayton Stivers on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Dayton Marshall faced off against Cleveland Heights.

Dayton Oakwood narrowly defeats Germantown Valley View

Dayton Oakwood knocked off Germantown Valley View 51-35 at Dayton Oakwood High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 21, Germantown Valley View squared off with Brookville in a basketball game.

Dayton Ponitz dominates Dayton Dunbar

Dayton Ponitz’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Dunbar 67-42 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

Recently on Dec. 21, Dayton Ponitz squared off with Miamisburg Dayton Christian in a basketball game.

Dayton West Carrollton routs Greenville

Dayton West Carrollton earned a convincing 54-21 win over Greenville on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Miamisburg and Greenville took on Fairborn on Dec. 30 at Greenville High School.

Defiance Tinora holds off Edgerton

Defiance Tinora topped Edgerton 40-35 in a tough tilt on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Edgerton squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Edgerton faced off against Antwerp and Defiance Tinora took on Pemberville Eastwood on Dec. 28 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Delaware Christian overwhelms Granville Christian

Delaware Christian earned a convincing 51-18 win over Granville Christian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Delaware Christian and Granville Christian faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Delaware Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Granville Christian faced off against Mt Gilead Gilead Christian.

Delphos Jefferson posts win at Harrod Allen East’s expense

Delphos Jefferson eventually beat Harrod Allen East 57-41 on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Delphos Jefferson a 13-10 lead over Harrod Allen East.

The Wildcats registered a 23-19 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Delphos Jefferson moved to a 41-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Harrod Allen East squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Van Wert and Harrod Allen East took on St Paris Graham on Dec. 30 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Delphos St. John’s claims victory against New Bremen

Delphos St. John’s grabbed a 55-44 victory at the expense of New Bremen in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last time New Bremen and Delphos St. John’s played in a 50-23 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, New Bremen faced off against Anna and Delphos St. John’s took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 30 at Delphos St. John’s.

East Liverpool Beaver slips past St. Clairsville

East Liverpool Beaver posted a narrow 49-41 win over St. Clairsville on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 27 at St. Clairsville High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton dominates Bloomdale Elmwood in convincing showing

Findlay Liberty-Benton handled Bloomdale Elmwood 56-15 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Millbury Lake.

Fort Loramie tacks win on Russia

Fort Loramie raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 69-31 win over Russia on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Russia faced off on March 2, 2023 at Russia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Fort Loramie faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Russia took on New Bremen on Dec. 23 at New Bremen High School.

Frankfort Adena claims victory against Hillsboro

Frankfort Adena pushed past Hillsboro for a 63-45 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

Last time Frankfort Adena and Hillsboro played in a 63-43 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Frankfort Adena faced off against South Point and Hillsboro took on Greenfield McClain on Dec. 23 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Franklin Furnace Green tops Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Franklin Furnace Green controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-16 win against Portsmouth Sciotoville East in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Latham Western and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on West Union on Dec. 21 at West Union.

Girard dominates Cortland Lakeview in convincing showing

Girard rolled past Cortland Lakeview for a comfortable 68-33 victory on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Girard and Cortland Lakeview played in a 40-38 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Newton Falls and Girard took on McDonald on Dec. 26 at McDonald High School.

Goshen takes down Franklin

Goshen handled Franklin 67-39 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Goshen faced off against Shepherdsville Bullitt Central and Franklin took on Carlisle on Dec. 30 at Franklin High School.

Groveport Madison Christian sprints past Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Groveport Madison Christian grabbed a 44-29 victory at the expense of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Etna Liberty Christian and Groveport Madison Christian took on Lancaster Fisher on Dec. 23 at Groveport Madison Christian School.

Hamilton Ross dominates Cincinnati Ursuline

Hamilton Ross earned a convincing 49-27 win over Cincinnati Ursuline in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hamilton Ross faced off against Hemingway Carvers Bay and Cincinnati Ursuline took on Alexandria Bishop Brossart on Dec. 22 at Alexandria Bishop Brossart High School.

Hannibal River’s speedy start jolts New Martinsville Magnolia

Hannibal River controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 71-30 victory over New Martinsville Magnolia at New Martinsville Magnolia High on Jan. 4 in West Virginia girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Hannibal River and New Martinsville Magnolia squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at New Martinsville Magnolia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Hannibal River faced off against Parkersburg.

Hanoverton United slips past East Palestine

Hanoverton United finally found a way to top East Palestine 45-36 at East Palestine High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Hanoverton United and East Palestine faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at East Palestine High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, East Palestine faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Hanoverton United took on Warren Kennedy on Dec. 27 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Jackson denies Piketon’s challenge

Jackson handed Piketon a tough 50-33 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Jackson faced off against Minford and Piketon took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 30 at Piketon High School.

Jackson Center holds off Houston

Jackson Center posted a narrow 47-44 win over Houston during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Houston and Jackson Center squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Houston High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Houston faced off against Bradford and Jackson Center took on New Knoxville on Dec. 23 at Jackson Center High School.

Kalida carves slim margin over Ottoville

Kalida topped Ottoville 30-28 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Ottoville faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Kalida took on Archbold on Dec. 28 at Archbold High School.

Kinsman Badger prevails over Warren Lordstown

Kinsman Badger recorded a big victory over Warren Lordstown 64-10 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Warren Lordstown faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Kinsman Badger squared off with Brookfield in a basketball game.

Leavittsburg LaBrae routs Campbell Memorial

Leavittsburg LaBrae scored early and often to roll over Campbell Memorial 57-15 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

Last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Campbell Memorial played in a 53-22 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Campbell Memorial took on Brookfield on Dec. 21 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Lebanon escapes close call with Cincinnati Winton Woods

Lebanon topped Cincinnati Winton Woods 54-46 in a tough tilt on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Lebanon took on Miamisburg on Dec. 23 at Lebanon High School.

Lima pockets slim win over Toledo St. Ursula Academy

Lima topped Toledo St. Ursula Academy 44-37 in a tough tilt on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Toledo St. Ursula Academy and Lima played in a 62-38 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Lima faced off against Elida and Toledo St. Ursula Academy took on Hamilton Badin on Dec. 23 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Lima Bath rides to cruise-control win over Kenton

Lima Bath earned a convincing 59-30 win over Kenton in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

Last season, Lima Bath and Kenton faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Kenton faced off against Bluffton and Lima Bath took on Coldwater on Dec. 27 at Coldwater High School.

Lima Perry scores early, pulls away from McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Perry rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 57-39 win over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Lima Perry and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off on Jan. 13, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Lima Perry faced off against Lima and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Dec. 30 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Lima Shawnee escapes close call with Celina

Lima Shawnee posted a narrow 45-37 win over Celina in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Celina faced off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Lima Shawnee faced off against Findlay and Celina took on Ansonia on Dec. 30 at Celina High School.

Louisville earns solid win over Wooster

Louisville handed Wooster a tough 67-54 loss on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Louisville faced off against Warren Howland and Wooster took on Mt Vernon on Dec. 23 at Wooster High School.

Lowellville bests Sebring

Lowellville dismissed Sebring by a 62-9 count in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

Last time Lowellville and Sebring played in a 57-20 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Sebring faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville took on Newton Falls on Dec. 30 at Newton Falls High School.

Lynchburg-Clay darts by Manchester

Lynchburg-Clay earned a convincing 75-10 win over Manchester in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

Last time Lynchburg-Clay and Manchester played in a 61-21 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Lynchburg-Clay faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley.

Maria Stein Marion Local pockets slim win over St. Henry

Maria Stein Marion Local topped St. Henry 39-33 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last time Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry played in a 52-49 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Fort Recovery and St. Henry took on Fort Recovery on Dec. 29 at St. Henry.

Marion Elgin defeats Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Marion Elgin earned a convincing 63-24 win over Mt. Victory Ridgemont on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Marion Elgin and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 51-48 game on Jan. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Marion Elgin faced off against Johnstown Northridge.

McComb exhales after close call with Arlington

McComb topped Arlington 56-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

Last season, McComb and Arlington faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Dec. 26, Arlington faced off against Fort Jennings and McComb took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 23 at Fort Jennings High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian pushes over Yellow Springs

Miamisburg Dayton Christian collected a solid win over Yellow Springs in a 25-14 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last time Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Yellow Springs played in a 46-5 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 21, Miamisburg Dayton Christian squared off with Dayton Ponitz in a basketball game.

Middletown Madison dominates Eaton in convincing showing

Middletown Madison earned a convincing 40-13 win over Eaton on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Middletown Madison and Eaton faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Eaton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Middletown Madison faced off against Monroe and Eaton took on Dayton Northridge on Dec. 28 at Eaton High School.

Millersburg West Holmes dominates Zanesville in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Zanesville which was overmatched by Millersburg West Holmes in this 57-28 verdict.

Last season, Millersburg West Holmes and Zanesville faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Zanesville faced off against New Lexington and Millersburg West Holmes took on Mt Vernon on Dec. 30 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Minster holds off Rockford Parkway

Minster finally found a way to top Rockford Parkway 49-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Rockford Parkway and Minster squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Rockford Parkway squared off with Union City Mississinawa Valley in a basketball game.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie comes up short in matchup with Monroe

Monroe eventually beat Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46-32 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Monroe and Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Blanchester and Monroe took on Middletown on Dec. 29 at Middletown High School.

Morral Ridgedale’s initial push dashes Mansfield Christian’s hopes

After jumping in front early, Morral Ridgedale held off Mansfield Christian squad for a 46-45 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Bucyrus Wynford.

Morrow Little Miami tacks win on Kings Mill Kings

Morrow Little Miami controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-53 win against Kings Mill Kings in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Milford and Morrow Little Miami took on Harrison on Dec. 29 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Nelsonville-York barely beats Wellston

Nelsonville-York topped Wellston 73-71 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Nelsonville-York High on Jan. 4.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Wellston squared off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Nelsonville-York faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Wellston took on McArthur Vinton County on Dec. 21 at Wellston High School.

New Lebanon Dixie tops Arcanum Franklin Monroe

New Lebanon Dixie’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arcanum Franklin Monroe 48-26 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last season, New Lebanon Dixie and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian.

Niles overcomes Struthers in seat-squirming affair

Niles finally found a way to top Struthers 47-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

The start wasn’t the problem for Struthers, as it began with a 19-8 edge over Niles through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats moved ahead by earning a 28-20 advantage over the Red Dragons at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Struthers with a 40-34 lead over Niles heading into the third quarter.

The Wildcats had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Red Dragons won the session and the game with a 13-6 performance.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Struthers faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Niles took on Youngstown Chaney on Dec. 30 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton collects victory over McDonald

North Jackson Jackson-Milton collected a solid win over McDonald in a 39-22 verdict on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time McDonald and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 43-38 game on Jan. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 26, McDonald faced off against Girard and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 28 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

North Lewisburg Triad earns narrow win over De Graff Riverside

North Lewisburg Triad posted a narrow 42-37 win over De Graff Riverside in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 20, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Cedarville and De Graff Riverside took on Kettering Alter on Dec. 28 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf dominates Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Elida 52-20 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Elida High on Jan. 4.

Ottawa-Glandorf steamrolled in front of Elida 24-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans opened a towering 46-8 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Elida inched back to a 52-16 deficit.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Titans 4-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Elida squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Elida faced off against Lima and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 30 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Pandora-Gilboa slips past Van Buren

Pandora-Gilboa topped Van Buren 47-39 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

Last time Van Buren and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 64-28 game on Jan. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Van Buren faced off against New Knoxville and Pandora-Gilboa took on Dola Hardin Northern on Dec. 21 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Peebles prevails over Mowrystown Whiteoak

Peebles scored early and often to roll over Mowrystown Whiteoak 60-39 on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Mowrystown Whiteoak and Peebles played in a 39-38 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Peebles took on Seaman North Adams on Dec. 29 at Peebles High School.

Proctorville Fairland races in front to defeat Coal Grove

Proctorville Fairland broke to an early lead and topped Coal Grove 80-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Coal Grove faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Marietta and Coal Grove took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 27 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Cory-Rawson overwhelms North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-24 win over North Baltimore during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last time Cory-Rawson and North Baltimore played in a 50-24 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 27, Cory-Rawson squared off with Columbus Grove in a basketball game.

Rayland Buckeye Local claims victory against Barnesville

Rayland Buckeye Local grabbed a 44-32 victory at the expense of Barnesville in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

Last season, Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Barnesville took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Dec. 28 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Ripley RULH carves slim margin over Leesburg Fairfield Local

Ripley RULH finally found a way to top Leesburg Fairfield Local 52-47 on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Ripley RULH squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Ripley RULH High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ripley RULH faced off against Bethel-Tate and Leesburg Fairfield Local took on Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 28 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Salineville Southern Local rides to cruise-control win over Youngstown Valley Christian

Salineville Southern Local controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-2 win against Youngstown Valley Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last time Salineville Southern Local and Youngstown Valley Christian played in a 43-22 game on Jan. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Youngstown Chaney.

Seaman North Adams bests Washington Court House Miami Trace

Seaman North Adams scored early and often to roll over Washington Court House Miami Trace 66-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Seaman North Adams faced off against Peebles and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Jamestown Greeneview on Dec. 27 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Sherwood Fairview overpowers Hicksville in thorough fashion

Sherwood Fairview rolled past Hicksville for a comfortable 62-16 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last time Sherwood Fairview and Hicksville played in a 63-20 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Stryker and Hicksville took on Antwerp on Dec. 21 at Hicksville High School.

Leipsic comes up short in matchup with Spencerville

Spencerville notched a win against Leipsic 39-28 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Leipsic High on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Leipsic faced off against Delta and Spencerville took on St. Henry on Dec. 21 at St. Henry.

Sylvania Northview carves slim margin over Toledo Whitmer

Sylvania Northview topped Toledo Whitmer 48-42 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last season, Sylvania Northview and Toledo Whitmer faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Sylvania Northview faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Toledo Whitmer took on Medina Highland on Dec. 27 at Medina Highland High School.

The Plains Athens overwhelms McArthur Vinton County

The Plains Athens’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McArthur Vinton County 59-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last time The Plains Athens and McArthur Vinton County played in a 49-35 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, The Plains Athens faced off against Bloom-Carroll and McArthur Vinton County took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Dec. 28 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Union Cooper collects victory over Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame

Union Cooper knocked off Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame 70-55 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Union Cooper and Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame faced off against Lexington Dunbar.

Union City Mississinawa Valley prevails over Pleasant Hill Newton

Union City Mississinawa Valley earned a convincing 61-35 win over Pleasant Hill Newton in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Botkins on Dec. 30 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Van Wert records thin win against Defiance

Van Wert finally found a way to top Defiance 46-44 at Defiance High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Defiance and Van Wert squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Defiance faced off against Maumee and Van Wert took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 30 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Versailles outlasts Fort Recovery

Versailles collected a solid win over Fort Recovery in a 40-28 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Versailles opened with a 10-9 advantage over Fort Recovery through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 19-12 lead over the Indians at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Fort Recovery fought to within 27-22.

The Tigers held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Versailles and Fort Recovery played in a 46-32 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Versailles faced off against Waynesville and Fort Recovery took on St. Henry on Dec. 29 at St. Henry.

Wapakoneta edges past St. Marys in tough test

Wapakoneta finally found a way to top St. Marys 33-28 on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Wapakoneta faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and St Marys took on Casstown Miami East on Dec. 27 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Warren Champion defeats Youngstown Liberty

Warren Champion controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-21 win against Youngstown Liberty in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last time Youngstown Liberty and Warren Champion played in a 55-53 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Vienna Mathews and Warren Champion took on Brookfield on Dec. 30 at Brookfield High School.

Warren Kennedy earns narrow win over Ravenna Southeast

Warren Kennedy posted a narrow 71-63 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Warren Kennedy faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Warren Kennedy faced off against Hanoverton United and Ravenna Southeast took on Rootstown on Dec. 20 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Waterford takes down Belpre

Waterford controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-34 win against Belpre for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Belpre High on Jan. 4.

Last time Waterford and Belpre played in a 58-19 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Belpre faced off against Marietta and Waterford took on Crown City South Gallia on Dec. 30 at Waterford High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen overwhelms Dola Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen earned a convincing 57-25 win over Dola Hardin Northern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Vanlue.

Wellsville barely beats Lisbon

Wellsville finally found a way to top Lisbon 47-45 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Lisbon David Anderson High on Jan. 4.

Last time Wellsville and Lisbon played in a 47-36 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Wellsville faced off against Malvern.

West Milton Milton-Union slips past Sidney Lehman

West Milton Milton-Union finally found a way to top Sidney Lehman 47-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last time West Milton Milton-Union and Sidney Lehman played in a 45-18 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Sidney Lehman faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and West Milton Milton-Union took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Dec. 28 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West slips past Waverly

West Portsmouth West topped Waverly 45-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Last season, Waverly and West Portsmouth West squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at West Portsmouth West High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Waverly faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and West Portsmouth West took on Piketon on Dec. 30 at Piketon High School.

Wheelersburg claims victory against South Webster

Wheelersburg grabbed a 43-26 victory at the expense of South Webster on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Wheelersburg jumped in front of South Webster 11-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ shooting jumped in front for a 23-14 lead over the Jeeps at the half.

South Webster showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 26-24.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-2 edge.

Last season, Wheelersburg and South Webster squared off on Jan. 10, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, South Webster faced off against Ironton Rock Hill.

Perrysburg lets lead slip away in Whitehouse Wayne’s victory

Whitehouse Wayne rallied over Perrysburg for an inspiring 69-45 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 4.

Last time Whitehouse Wayne and Perrysburg played in a 52-43 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Whitehouse Wayne faced off against Liberty Center and Perrysburg took on Lyndhurst Brush on Dec. 28 at Perrysburg High School.

Winchester Eastern collects victory over West Union

Winchester Eastern pushed past West Union for a 45-27 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Winchester Eastern and West Union faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at West Union.

In recent action on Dec. 28, West Union faced off against Peebles and Winchester Eastern took on Georgetown on Dec. 28 at Georgetown High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek overwhelms Cadiz Harrison Central

Wintersville Indian Creek handled Cadiz Harrison Central 66-30 in an impressive showing on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Bellaire and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 30 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central takes advantage of early margin to defeat Shadyside

Woodsfield Monroe Central left no doubt in recording a 56-28 win over Shadyside during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Shadyside squared off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Shadyside took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 28 at Shadyside High School.

Youngstown Chaney exhales after close call with Hubbard

Youngstown Chaney topped Hubbard 42-37 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hubbard faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Youngstown Chaney took on Niles on Dec. 30 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

