Van Buren notched a win against New Knoxville 45-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Van Buren a 12-6 lead over New Knoxville.

The Black Knights registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Rangers.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as New Knoxville inched back to a 28-20 deficit.

The Black Knights held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, New Knoxville faced off against Jackson Center and Van Buren took on Bellevue on Dec. 18 at Bellevue High School.

