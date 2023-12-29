Xenia Legacy Christian knocked off New Lebanon Dixie 57-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Tough to find an edge early, Xenia Legacy Christian and New Lebanon Dixie fashioned a 12-12 stalemate through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 25-25 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

The third quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 45-31 lead over New Lebanon Dixie.

The Knights and the Greyhounds each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lebanon Dixie and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Springfield Emmanuel Christian.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.