Millbury Lake topped Bowling Green 36-30 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

Millbury Lake opened with a 13-6 advantage over Bowling Green through the first quarter.

The Bobcats bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 20-14.

Bowling Green fought back in the third quarter to make it 24-23.

The Flyers held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Millbury Lake and Bowling Green squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Bowling Green faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Millbury Lake took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 23 at Millbury Lake High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.