Delphos Jefferson rolled past Paulding for a comfortable 54-28 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Delphos Jefferson opened with a 10-8 advantage over Paulding through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a meager 24-12 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Delphos Jefferson thundered to a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 9-1 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Paulding squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Paulding faced off against Montpelier and Delphos Jefferson took on Bluffton on Dec. 14 at Bluffton High School.

