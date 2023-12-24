Haviland Wayne Trace eventually beat Ottoville 45-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Haviland Wayne Trace a 15-11 lead over Ottoville.

The scoreboard showed the Big Green with a 23-19 lead over the Raiders heading into the second quarter.

Haviland Wayne Trace broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead over Ottoville.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Ottoville faced off against Coldwater and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Van Wert on Dec. 19 at Van Wert High School.

