Cadiz Harrison Central posted a narrow 48-41 win over Lore City Buckeye Trail during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Newcomerstown and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Bellaire on Dec. 21 at Bellaire High School.

