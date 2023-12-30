Warren Howland eventually beat Louisville 47-28 at Louisville High on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Warren Howland an 8-5 lead over Louisville.

The Tigers registered a 20-10 advantage at halftime over the Leopards.

Louisville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 29-20 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-8 edge.

Last season, Louisville and Warren Howland faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Louisville faced off against Canton McKinley and Warren Howland took on Cleveland St Joseph on Dec. 22 at Cleveland St Joseph Academy.

