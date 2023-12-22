It was a tough night for New Paris National Trail which was overmatched by Union City Mississinawa Valley in this 75-28 verdict.

Last season, Union City Mississinawa Valley and New Paris National Trail faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and New Paris National Trail took on Carlisle on Dec. 11 at Carlisle High School.

