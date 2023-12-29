Minford topped Jackson 38-35 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jackson, as it began with a 7-4 edge over Minford through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons’ offense darted in front for a 20-18 lead over the Ironmen at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Minford and Jackson locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Falcons held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Jackson and Minford played in a 42-32 game on Dec. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Minford faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Jackson took on Chillicothe on Dec. 23 at Jackson High School.

