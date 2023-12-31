Fort Loramie finally found a way to top Ottawa-Glandorf 55-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 30.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ottawa-Glandorf, as it began with a 13-12 edge over Fort Loramie through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Titans controlled the pace, taking a 26-23 lead into intermission.

Ottawa-Glandorf moved a narrow margin over Fort Loramie as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Redskins fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Titans.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Fort Loramie faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Napoleon and Fort Loramie took on Versailles on Dec. 23 at Versailles High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.