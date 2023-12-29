Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Convoy Crestview 47-45 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 10-8 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Knights moved ahead by earning a 22-21 advantage over the Titans at the end of the second quarter.

Convoy Crestview enjoyed a 34-32 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf to start the final quarter.

The Titans pulled off a stirring 15-11 final quarter to trip the Knights.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Convoy Crestview faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Convoy Crestview faced off against Kalida and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Napoleon on Dec. 21 at Napoleon High School.

