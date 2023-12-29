Woodsfield Monroe Central overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 47-32 win over Barnesville on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Barnesville started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Seminoles kept a 17-16 intermission margin at the Shamrocks’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central moved to a 32-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Barnesville squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Hannibal River and Barnesville took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 21 at Barnesville High School.

