Martins Ferry dominated East Liverpool Beaver 58-24 on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Martins Ferry opened with a 22-2 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders’ offense jumped in front for a 43-11 lead over the Beavers at the half.

Martins Ferry pulled to a 56-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers rallied with a 7-2 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Purple Riders prevailed.

In recent action on Dec. 21, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Cambridge and Martins Ferry took on Shadyside on Dec. 23 at Martins Ferry High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.