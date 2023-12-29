Elida handed Lima a tough 50-37 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Elida a 16-3 lead over Lima.

The Bulldogs opened a mammoth 26-9 gap over the Spartans at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Spartans closed the lead with a 16-12 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Elida faced off against Kenton and Lima took on Findlay on Dec. 23 at Findlay High School.

